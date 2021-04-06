Mrs. Margie Sanders, 77, of Ayden, passed away on April 3, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 6th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Burial will follow in the Jackson Family Cemetery. In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, all who attend are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Mrs. Sanders, a native of Lancaster, S.C., had lived in Ayden. She was employed with Robinson Jewelry in Greenville for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Cathy, Doris and Shirley; a brother, William and the father of her children, Wilbert Reaves. Survived by her husband of 31 years, Bobby Sanders , Son; Charles Reaves and fiance, Kim, Daughter; Candy Reaves Griffin and husband, Timothy, Step-daughter; Melinda Sanders, Grandchildren; C.J. Reaves, Corey Reaves, Rhiannon Reaves, Shane McLawhorn, and wife, Amy Page Heath, Great-Grandchildren; Lena Zurface, Brinley Heath, Harley Heath, Hunter McLawhorn, Brother; Troy Sowell, of Greenwood, S.C. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 212 Zora Rd. Chesterfield, S.C., 29709. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com