Margie Simmons Oakley, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Oakley, a Pitt County native and lifelong resident, attended Pitt County Schools. She worked at Burroughs Wellcome for over 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Parker's Chapel Free will Baptist Church for 48 years. Mrs. Oakley enjoyed cooking and watching the cooking shows. She also enjoyed going to ballgames and car races in Robersonville and Kenly. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, going to church and to Gospel singings. Mrs. Oakley was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bertha Simmons, her husband of 52 years, Gene Oakley, her brother, Alan Simmons, and her son-in-law, James Brame. She is survived by her children, Peggy Brame of Greenville, SC, and Carl Oakley, Jr. and wife, Connie, of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Chris Brame and wife, Lindsay, of Winterville, NC, Shannon Ludwig and husband, John, of Greenville, SC, Ashley Spanier and husband, Duane, of Grimesland, Adam Riggs and wife, Brittany, of Pollocksville, and Jennifer Littleton and husband, C.J., of Bell Arthur; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Kaye Harrelson, of Conway, SC; a special sister-in-law, Kathy Oakley of Greenville, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.