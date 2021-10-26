Marguerite Miller

Marguerite Williams Miller
GREENSBORO - Marguerite Williams Miller passed away on October 22, 2021, in Greensboro, NC, at age 90. Born February 24, 1931 in Shawboro, North Carolina, Marguerite was the daughter of the late Olive Forbes Williams and Lot Williams.
The funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1 pm in Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, with Rev. David Archer of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
After graduating as salutatorian from Great Bridge High School, in Chesapeake, Virginia, Marguerite graduated from Kee Business College. She met husband Bill at church, and they married on March 3, 1950. While Bill was stationed in the Air Force in San Marcos, Texas, Marguerite was employed as secretary at their church. She later worked at Chowan College before joining the staff at East Carolina University, where she served as secretary in the Career Planning and Placement Department until her retirement in 1990.
Marguerite was a woman of deep faith and was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Greenville, NC, serving as Deacon, Choir member, Women's Missions member, Meals Director, and Sunday School member. Upon moving to Greensboro, NC in recent years, she and Bill joined the congregation of First Baptist Church Greensboro, where Marguerite became a member and loving friend in the Joy Sunday School Class.
Marguerite was an accomplished cook, delighting family with her delicious Southern cooking. She was also a talented gardener and an avid reader. Most of all, she was known for her devotion to God and family, her faithful friendships, and her kindness to all.
In addition to her parents, Marguerite was also preceded in death by infant son William "Billy" Miller, Jr., and her older brothers and sisters, Elton "Buddy" Williams, Mary Williams Cayton, Roy Williams, and Katherine Williams Barco.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 71 years, William "Bill" Miller; children Mark Miller and wife Tammy, of Greensboro, and Wayne Miller and wife Amy, of Walnut Cove; grandchildren Pete Miller and wife Emily, of Monroe, Ben Miller, of St. Charles, Illinois, Jordan Miller, Jacob Miller, Jaxon Miller, and Bella Miller, all of Walnut Cove; and great-granddaughters Brinley Miller and Teagan Miller, of Monroe, as well nieces and nephews, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858 or First Baptist Church, 1000 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.