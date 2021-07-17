Marguerite Taylor, 80, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Taylor, daughter of Roy and Nellie Garris Taylor, was a native of Pitt County. She worked various places, including the Pitt County Register of Deeds, Pitt County Social Services and her last job, Brody School of Medicine. She had a strong work ethic and her passion was always trying to help someone in need. She loved the Lord and was always looking for that day He would call her home. That day has come, she is walking the streets with Jesus, no more pain, no more aches. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Francis “Sissy” Vrbetic. She is survived by her brother, Danny Taylor, and wife, Penny, of Aurora; niece, Charmaine Vrbetic; and great nephews, Brian and Joseph Haddock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Outreach Ministries, 4231 Marys Chapel Church Rd., Aurora, NC 27806. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .