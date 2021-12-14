Marie Paramore Everett
WINTERVILLE - Marie Paramore Everett, 89, went home to Glory to be with Jesus on Friday, December 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11am in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Marie, daughter of the late Mason Stewart and Sybil Kilpatrick Benson, grew up in Irwinville, GA. In her retirement, her hobbies included making hats for the homeless and people with cancer, as well as making other handmade gifts for the Reedy Branch FWB Church Women's Auxiliary that were donated to the NICU at Vidant Medical Center and Samaritan's Purse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her son, Cecil Ray Paramore, Jr.; and all five of her siblings.
She is survived by her children, Judy Smith (Levi), Howard Paramore (Wanda), Caroline Jones (Randy), Stewart Paramore, and Rosemarie Justice (William); 21 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "MeMe."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reedy Branch FWB Church, Women's Auxiliary, 4457 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.