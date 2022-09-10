Marie Francoise Malherbe Papalas passed away on September 1, 2022. A visitation will be held at Wilkerson's funeral home on Wednesday September 14 from 5-7. A service will be held the following day, on Thursday September 15 at noon at St. Gabriel's church. In lieu of flowers she would have preferred donations to Covenant House, a charity which provides shelter for homeless and runaway youths. Francoise was born on June 19, 1939 on the eve of the Second World War in La Romagne, a small village in the Ardennes region of France. When she was two years old, her family became war refugees fleeing the German invasion, but they soon returned to their occupied village. In 1944, she nearly witnessed a battle when a mechanized German unit fled through her village barely ahead of American combat vehicles. The Americans paused in the road where a soldier lifted her to his tank and introduced her to the smell of American tobacco and chewing gum. Francoise excelled in the study of languages mastering not only her native French but English, German and Spanish as well. She received her Master's degree in English literature and taught French in Germany and England before receiving a Fulbright scholarship to teach at East Carolina University in 1970. At the orientation meeting she witnessed a stray dog leap on the stage and settle near the chancellor Leo Jenkins as he delivered a welcoming address to new faculty. She taught at the university for six years. On campus Francoise met history professor Anthony John Papalas whom she married in 1974. She left the teaching profession in 1976 to raise her daughter Marylaura Papalas and her son John Anthony Papalas, both of Greenville. Francoise was committed to St. Gabriel's church, where she was a member since 1970. She regularly attended ECU classical music events, enjoyed walking and swimming, and daily cappuccinos at Starbucks with friends. She adored French fashion, good chocolate, ice-cream bars, fine cuisine and the company of felines. She often visited her extended family in France and Ikaria, Greece, the home of her husband's parents. In the evenings she enjoyed watching the TV program Judge Judy, viewing movie classics, and visiting her children, her greatest passion. In addition to her husband and two children, she is survived by her son-in-law, Rahul Thapar of Greenville, her brother Philippe Malherbe of Argeles, France, her sister Claude Sagot of Valuris, France, her brother Francis Malherbe of Saint-Cyprien, France, France, her sister Claire Malherbe of Tours, France, her brother Eric Malherbe of Mulhouse, France, and her sister-in-law, Kay Batsakes of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolence at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com