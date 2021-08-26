Marie McCormick

Marie Fowler McCormick
GRIMESLAND - Mrs. Marie Fowler McCormick, 96, known my many as "Miss Marie", passed away peacefully Tuesday, August, 24, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2 to 4 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Miss Marie was born and raised in Charlotte. She worked at Mercy Hospital for a number of years in Charlotte. She moved to Pitt County with her husband in 1979, where she has mostly lived in the Grimesland Community. For many years she was an avid mall walker and enjoyed exercising there most every morning. She loved visiting and sharing meals with friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Miss Marie was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bozy" McCormick; parents, Fred and Bessie Fowler; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her son, Mark McCormick and wife, Lisa; daughter, Lynn McCormick, all of Winterville; grandchildren, Christopher McCormick and Elizabeth McCormick, both of Greenville,Hanna McCormick of Farmville, and Heather Ketner of Grimesland; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Shaylin Ketner of Grimesland; sisters, Sylvia Graham and Joy Martin and husband, Bill, all of China Grove; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Fund, c/o ECU Medical Foundation, Mail Stop 659, 525 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.