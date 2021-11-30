Marilyn de Rijk

Marilyn Frances de Rijk
GREENVILLE - On November 23, 2021, Marilyn Frances de Rijk of Greenville passed away after a protracted illness at age 84.
Marilyn was born in Superior Nebraska, the daughter of Harry Louis August Bohling and Eunice Mary Kenney. The family moved later to Fairmont Nebraska, where Marilyn would attend Fairmont High School. She then moved to Lincoln Nebraska to continue her education at the Southeast Community College.
Marilyn is survived by her brothers: Harry H. Bohling, Ronald E. Bohling, both of Lincoln Nebraska and Daniel W. Bohling of McNeal Arizona. She is also survived by her children: son Monty Churchill of Valparaiso Nebraska, daughter Julie Kerley , Julie's husband Charles Kerley and granddaughter Kelly Kerley all of Phoenix Arizona, and son Daisun E. de Rijk of San Antonio TX.
In addition she is survived by her husband of 47 years, Waldemar G. de Rijk, from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Waldemar's work as a dental educator has necessitated several relocations for the family over the years. Marilyn was by profession a bookkeeper first for the Lincoln NE public school system and later for Wiltronix, an electronics distribution Company.
Her passion was for music performance and education especially for adult students. She played clarinet and piano in many community ensembles and taught in music studios, until her medical condition made musical performance no longer feasible. Marilyn and her husband moved to Greenville in 2011 when Waldemar accepted a teaching position in the newly established East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine.
Due to concerns about the pandemic and travel, a eulogy will be scheduled at a later date.
