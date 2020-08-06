Marion Gene Avery
AYDEN - Mr. Marion Gene Avery, 87, passed away on August 4, 2020.
Graveside Service will be held Friday at 11 AM in Winterville Cemetery, located on Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC. Due to Covid-19, the family had decided to not accept visitors at the home.
"Gene" was born on July 12, 1933 in Pitt Co., NC to Butler and Lossie Avery. At the tender age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Holder (DD819). After serving his country, he went to work at E.I. DuPont and retired as a Machine Shop Supervisor with over 30 years of service.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Bell Avery, his son, Tim Avery, his parents, his sister, Winnie Nelson and two brothers, Ray and Pete Avery.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele Avery, of the home and many other extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Ayden Christian Care Center, 4106 B West Ave. Ayden, NC 28513.
Online condolences may be sent to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Home, Ayden.