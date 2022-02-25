Marion Frost

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Marion Vito Frost, 97, of 402 Maple Street, died on Friday, February 18, 2022.
There will be a funeral mass at Saint Peter Catholic Church on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11 am. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, Massachusetts.
Mrs. Frost was born in Stonington, Connecticut, daughter of the late Ralph A. Vito and Irene L. Vito. She had been a resident of Greenville since 1970 and at that time being employed by M.E. Gooch and Associates Insurance Adjusters and part-time at Pitt County Memorial Hospital. In 1975 she was an active member and supporter of the Pitt County Humane Society when it was founded in 1972. In earlier years, she had been employed by the N.E. Imprinting and Offset Company of Boston, Massachusetts as a secretary, before she relocated to North Carolina. Mrs. Frost was a vocalist known as Marion Carroll, appearing with various dance bands in and around the Boston area in the late 1940's and early 1950's.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Anthony and Ralph Vito. Surviving are nephews, Darryl Vito and Ralph Vito both of Massachusetts, Vincent Credle, Cliff Credle and Ted Credle of NC and nieces, Christina Vito and Alyce Vito both of Massachusetts, Maria Kessler of New York and Katie Credle of NC.
She was also preceded in death by good friend Debra Jo Mobley.
She was the sister-in-law of the late Father William Clifford Frost, former Pastor at Saint Peter's Catholic Church of Greenville, NC
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pitt County Humane Society, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.