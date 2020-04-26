Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 26, 2020
Marion Dawson Nethercutt
GRIMESLAND - Mr. Marion Dawson Nethercutt, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
Services will be held at a later date.
See full obituary at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com