Mr. Marion Roger Stancill, 73, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center/ECU Health. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday at 4 PM at Ignite Church in Winterville. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 3 PM. A native of Pitt County, Roger was born to the late Earl and Annie Brown Stancill. He was a graduate Ayden High School, class of 1966. He worked as an electrical foreman for Eastern Omni Construction and C.A. Lewis before retiring in 2015. Roger will be fondly remembered by his family as a man who loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He was always comical, straight forward, practical, determined and stubborn. An avid sportsman, Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing, following Nascar as well as the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves baseball. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, Roger will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Roger was proceeded in death by 2 sisters, Irene and Joyce and 3 brothers, Robert, Ray, and Jamie and in-laws, Guy and Lee Kite. Surviving are Wife of 54 years, Linda Kite Stancill; Daughters, Denise S. Doughtie and husband, Jim, of Stokes and Heather S. Gibbs and husband, Eric, of Greenville; Grandchildren, Kristi Harrison and fiancé, Shane Taylor, of Williamston, Zachery Harrison, Dylan Morris and Kacey Morris, all of Stokes; Sister, Hilda Foster and husband, Richard, of Durham; Sister-in-law, Nora Stancil of Greenville; Several nieces and nephews; and His special dog, Dixie. Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com