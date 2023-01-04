Marion Rovtar Holec passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was 96 years old. A Memorial Mass will be conducted at Saint Joseph Church in Downers Grove, IL at a later time. A private interment will follow with immediate family at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL. Marion was born in Chicago, IL to the late Frank Rovtar and Anna Sinkovec Rovtar on October 18, 1926. She grew up in Berwyn, IL, graduated from St. Mary of Celle School in Berwyn, IL in 1940, and graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, IL in 1944. On August 30, 1947, she married James M. Holec and they were married for 63 years until his passing in 2013. She was employed by Downers Grove District 58 from 1963 to 1986, retiring as the Secretary to the Principal of O'Neill Junior High School. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards including bridge, gardening, reading, and visiting with family. Her travels included many cruises including an Alaskan cruise with her whole family to celebrate her 55th wedding anniversary with James. She was a resident of Downers Grove for over 50 years until moving to Greenville, NC in 2014, and residing in the Cypress Glen Retirement Community. She was a devoted wife to her husband and a devoted mother to her sons. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by brothers and a sister: Malcolm Rovtar, Frank Rovtar, Raymond Rovtar, and Lorraine Hatak. She is survived by sons: James M. Holec, Jr. of Bonita Springs, FL (spouse Patricia Muldowney), Donald R. Holec of Madison, WI (spouse Susan), David A. Holec of Greenville, NC (spouse Ann), and Andrew K. Holec of Peotone, IL (spouse Dani); grandchildren: Kathleen Glenn, Melanie Holec, Lauren Holec, Kelsey Hand, Ben Holec, Luke Holec, Rhys Holec, Kiley Holec, Quinn Holec, Brittney Anderson, Brian Anderson, and Kevin Anderson; and great grandchildren: Ada Hand, Logan Hand, Olivia Holec, Mackenzie Glenn, Izabella Chadraba, Henry Chadraba, Lillian Nance, Molly Nance, and Evelyn Anderson. She is also survived by a sister, Dolores Morrow. The family expresses appreciation to the entire staff and friends at Cypress Glen especially the dedicated Cypress Glen Skilled Nursing team who treated Marion with concern and dignity. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Saint Joseph Church, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516 or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com