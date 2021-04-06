Marjorie Bullock Bailey, 94, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held 3:00PM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenville, NC. A native of Pitt County, NC, Marjorie was the wife of the late Ralph Daniel Bailey and the late Robert Augustus Bailey and the daughter of the late Lector Bullock and Ora Shaw Bullock. Survivors include her daughter, Shaaron B. Copeland of Kernersville; son, Ralph Daniel Bailey, II of Phoenix, OR; grandchildren, Adrienne Ellison and husband, Brad of Mocksville, NC, and Allison Matlock and partner, Daniel Barrett of North Palm Beach, FL; great grandchildren, Gordon Bynorth, Anna Beth Colby, William Schultze, and Bailey Schultze; sister, Faye Harris of Greenville, NC; and brothers, Doug Bullock and wife, Lydia of Stokes, NC, and Dean Bullock and wife, Janet of Rock Hill, SC. In addition to her husbands and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, James Bullock. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.