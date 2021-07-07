Marjorie Carliles Barber, 79, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home in Crossville, TN. A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville with Pastor John Ernest officiating her eulogy. Ms. Barber, native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late William Brooks Carliles and Effie Mae Hedgepath Carliles. She lived most of her life in Greenville and had been employed in manufacturing for many years. For the past 10 years she had made her home near her daughters in Crossville, TN. In addition to her parents, Ms. Barber was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jan Barber; brothers, James Larry, William Gardner, and Johnny Victor Carliles; and grandparents, Lonnie and Mammie Carliles and James and Fannie Hedgepath. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa B. Thompson and husband, Ray of Pikeville, TN and Regina Barber of Crossville, TN; a son, Ricky Barber of Goldsboro, NC; grandchildren, Kelly Barber (Tonya), Sandy Corbett, Ricky Barber, Jr. (Claudia), Shaun Thompson (Ashley), Hunter Thompson, Renee Worley (Jeremy), Amber Corbett, and Cheyenne Boyd; and 13 great grandchildren. Our mother and grandmother will be sadly missed from our present, she will live forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace MOM! Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.