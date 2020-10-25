Marjorie Strickland Carwile
LINCOLNTON - Marjorie Strickland Carwile, 87, of River Meadows Court in Lincolnton, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, officiated by Mr. Sidney Autry.
Mrs. Carwile was born on March 4, 1933 in Cumberland County to the late Lattie M. Autry and Della Elizabeth Stewart Autry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph W. Strickland; second husband, Linwood T. Carwile; and one brother and five sisters. She worked as a winder for Fieldcrest Cannon.
She is survived by two sons, Donnie R. Strickland of Winterville, NC and Ronnie J. Strickland of Avon Park, FL; daughters, Wanda S. Leonard of Lincolnton, NC and Della R. Braxton of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Sidney Autry of Winston-Salem; two sisters, Della F. Tew of Stedman, NC and Avis Autry of Autryville, NC; sixteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Charlotte Region, P.O.Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Joint arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville and Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com