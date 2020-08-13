Marjorie Edwards

Marjorie "Anne" Styons Edwards
WILLIAMSTON - Marjorie "Anne" Styons Edwards, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Anne was born on November 20, 1935. She was the oldest daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Styons and Marjorie Mizelle Styons.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wilbur Douglas Edwards. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Edwards McPherson (Michael) of Knightdale; grandchildren: Todd Douglas Horton (Laine) of Clayton, Emily Horton Williams (Jonathan) of Knightdale, and Matthew McPherson of Cary; great-grandchildren: Stella and Clara Horton, Tucker and Briley Williams; brother, Lewis Rayburn Styons of Plymouth, NC; sister, Jane Styons Hill of Raleigh, NC; brother, William Turner Styons of Lizella, GA; brother, Benjamin Charles Styons of Greenville, NC; numerous special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Benton Styons and John Wayne Styons. The family owes a great deal of thanks to the special group of caregivers that helped with both Anne and Wilbur these past few years.
Anne worked at VEPCO/North Carolina Power (now Dominion Energy) for 33 years before retiring in 1992. Most of her time outside of work was spent with family, special friends, or serving in some capacity. She so gracefully served and led at First Christian Church of Williamston from singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School to spending countless hours cooking in the church's kitchen. Anne also loved spending time in fellowship with the Christian Women, the Deborah Circle, and the Board of Elders. In 2016, she and Wilbur were each recognized by the church as an Elder Emeritus. In addition to the many ways she served the church, Anne enjoyed baking wonderful goodies for her family, friends and neighbors. She also worked and organized blood drives with the American Red Cross and served on the Williamston Town Planning Board.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church in Williamston on Friday, August 14, at 11:00 am, with a graveside service to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church of Williamston.
