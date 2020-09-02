Marjorie Franck

Marjorie Gooding Franck
GREENVILLE - Marjorie Gooding Franck, 84 of Greenville died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her and her late husband at a later date.
She was born December 8, 1935 in Muncie, Indiana. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Norval Albert Gooding and Hazel Irene Richardson of Alexandria, Indiana where she grew up on their family farm. After graduating Valedictorian from Alexandria high school, she graduated in 1957 from Ball State Teachers College with a degree in Accounting and General Business. While working a summer job in Chicago, she met Ronald Franck, her husband of 60 years and they raised a family of three children and eight grandchildren. Marjorie became a notary and enrolled agent while she worked as an accountant in Chicago, Indianapolis, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire**comptroller for A-Top** before starting her own accounting practice in 1986 in Greenville, NC. She also was an instructor and consultant with the Pitt Community College Small Business Center. Marjorie later sold her practice but continued to work in the practice until 2015.
In her life and in her work, she enjoyed her family, friends, clients, and career.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Franck, and grandson, Lucas Franck.
She is survived by her children, Bruce (Mary); Carol; and David (Beth); grandchildren, Lisa, Julie, Matthew, Charlie, Thomas, Jackie, Kassie and Katelyn. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Loper, nephew, Dale, and niece, Connie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Peter Catholic Church, High School Youth Ministry, 2700 E. Fourth St., Greenville, NC 27858.
