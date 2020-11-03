Marjorie Gatlin

Marjorie J. Gatlin
GREENVILLE - Ms. Marjorie J. Gatlin, 75, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Viewings will held Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., at W. E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel and Thursday, 11am until 12:00 p.m., at the church.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be by invitation only. Masks are required for the viewing and funeral services. Services will be livestream from our facebook page at W.E Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at Thursday beginning at 12:00 p.m.