Marjorie James (Margie) Purvis

Marjorie James Purvis (Margie), 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held graveside on Thursday, June 3 at 11:00 AM in the Bethel Cemetery, with Reverend Mary Francis McClure officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery and other times at the home of Debbie Keel, 186 Rives Street, Bethel. Margie was born November 21, 1928 in Pitt County to the late Arthur J. James and Mattie Lewis James. She was a homemaker, caregiver, and a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. She and her late husband, Walter “Clayton” Purvis, owned and operated Purvis Service Center, which also served as a Trailway Bus Station. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; brothers, Landon James, Roy Clinton James, and George Allen James; and sisters, Dora J. Roberson and Peggy Mae James. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Keel of Bethel, Kathy Frazier (Alvin) of Ayden, and Tammy Proctor (Rick) of Wilson; grandchildren, Allison Frazier, Beth Frazier Smith (Gustavo), Ashley Keel Moffitt (Ryan), and Hunter Keel; great-grandchildren, Carson Smith, Brayden Smith, John Ryan Moffitt, and Robert Moffitt; brother, Eugene James of Belvoir; sister, Lois Ainsley of Tarboro; and many nieces and nephews, as well as her longtime neighbors and friends, Wilda, Joyce, Norma and Bob. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Bethel United Methodist Church: P.O. Box 207 Bethel, North Carolina 27812. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dietrich and his staff at Physicians East as well as Community Care Hospice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.