Mark D. Johnson
GREENVILLE - Mr. Mark D. Johnson, 57, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
He was born in Albany, Georgia and his family moved to Florida when his father retired from the military. He spent his youth in Auburndale, Florida. Mark was a proud graduate from the University of Florida where he received his degree as a Mechanical Engineer. Mark met his wife at the University of Florida, and they were married in Gainesville, Florida. After graduation he worked for a short time as an engineer in a small distillery in his hometown. He relocated to NC to work for Texas Gulf as a maintenance engineer. Throughout his career, he held several positions with Texas Gulf, then PCS and finally with Nutrien as the Aurora Plant Manager.
Mark's greatest dream in life was to fly helicopters. He worked diligently on weekends and received his private helicopter pilot rating, commercial pilot rating, single engine fixed wing pilot rating and his fixed wing instrument rating. He used those skills for charity participating in "Free to be Me" events. He also did a golf ball drop from his helicopter to benefit Pitt Community College.
Mark was a man of many talents and hobbies. He enjoyed working on mechanical things and restoring his 1980 CJ-5 Jeep. He also loved photography, built a darkroom in his attic and enjoyed studying photography in Yosemite National Park. He loved dogs. He had three beagles over his lifetime, all named Meg, short for Nutmeg. His most beloved pet is Abby, a 14-year-old yellow Lab.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Johnson: son, Keith Johnson; sisters, Beverly Giles and Marsha Bonds, and his beloved Abby, the dog.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Free To Be Me, 3740 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com .