Mark Smith

Mark Christian Smith
KILL DEVIL HILLS - Mr. Mark Christian Smith, age 64, a resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville.
A Celebration of Life will be held 9:00 a.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Sail Ministries on The Beach at the Black Pelican Beach access in Kitty Hawk. The service will be officiated by Rev. Greg Wise. On Thursday July 9, 2020, a graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon at Belhaven Community Cemetery. This service will also be officiated by Rev. Greg Wise.
The family kindly ask, that due to the Covid-19 virus threat, for anyone attending any service for Mark to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mark was born in Norfolk, VA on April 10, 1956, son of the late William Axson Smith, Sr. and the late Melba Vernelle Griffin Smith. He was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and continued his education with Gemological Institute of America in residence. He studied gemology, jewelry design and repair. He was a certified jeweler with J. D. Dawson of Belhaven and Greenville and later with Millennium Jewelers, Inc. of the Outer Banks. On June 19, 1977 he married the former Melanie Mae Johnson and they were happily married for forty-three years and worked together every day. Mark was a member of First Christian Church of Belhaven and served on the Deacon Board. He was well known for his professional manner that he treated his customers and always had a smile while greeting each one he worked with. Family was very important to Mark and he loved watching his sons play ball with his wife by his side.
Surviving along with his wife Melanie of the home are two sons: Christopher Ryan Smith (Emily) and Jason Matthew Smith (Ashley); two grandsons: Kade and Zane Smith all of Kill Devil Hills; a brother William Axson Smith, Jr. and a uncle: Robert Smith both of Belhaven.
