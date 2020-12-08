Mark Willis

Mark Anthony Willis
GREENVILLE - In loving memory of Mark Anthony Willis who God took home on November 27, 2020.
He was born in Jacksonville, FL on April 14, 1967 to the late Jerry E. Willis and Brenda K. Vickers. The cause of his death was a heart attack.
You never said "I'm leaving" You never said "Goodbye" You were gone before we knew it. And only God knows why. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It's broken our hearts, to have lost you so soon, but you didn't go alone, for a part of us went with you on that day. God took you home. We will always love you dearly.
Mark is survived by Brenda Vickers Hart, mother and Hilton Dean Willis, brother of Atlanta Ga. He is also survived by many Aunts and Uncles and cousins that live mostly in the Rocky Mount N. C. area. There will be a celebration of life next year to be announced when Covid 19 is gone.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.