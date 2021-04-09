Mrs. Marland Moore, 84, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Marland, a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, had been a longtime employee of Carolina Telephone and Telegraph. She attended Winterville Christian Church where she was very active in many church activities. Marland was known as a talented artist, especially in the areas of painting and sewing. She found great pleasure in sharing her works of art with others. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy LaRue Stallings. She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin “Jerry” Lee Moore; sister, Lib Strickland; along with nephew, Jimmy Stallings and family, and nephew, Dan Strickland and family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Winterville Christian Church, P.O Box 587, Winterville, NC 28590 or the Alzheimer’s Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.