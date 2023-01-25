Marlene Bayne Hughes

Marlene Emlyn Bayne Hughes, 88, of Greenville, N.C., died Monday, January 23, 2023, after a full, wonderful life of love, faith and service to others. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 27 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St. in Greenville at 3:00 p.m., with internment to follow at the church columbarium. A Rosary will be offered at 2:00 p.m. in the church. The family will receive friends at a reception in St. Peter’s Spiritual Life Center following internment. Marlene was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, the eldest daughter of Russell D. Bayne of Trinidad and Ursula Questel Bayne of St. Kitts. She came to the U.S. for high school at The Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa, FL. After graduation, she started her own kindergarten and taught piano lessons in Venezuela to raise money and put herself through nursing school at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. There she met the love of her life, James Lewis Hughes, who was in medical school at the University of Maryland. They were married in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1956. Jim joined the U.S. Navy, and he and Marlene enjoyed numerous duty stations and hundreds of friendships over the ensuing 25 years. Their homes included Cherry Point, NC; Chelsea, MA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Portsmouth, VA; Orange Park, FL; and back to Camp Lejeune. Marlene was the consummate officer’s wife, serving as surrogate mother, confidante, financial adviser, mediator, organizer, event planner and friend to many. While not officially a Naval officer, she viewed her duties as a service to her country (having become a U.S. citizen in the early 1960s), and always remembered her service fondly. Upon Jim’s retirement from the Navy, in 1981, he and Marlene moved to Greenville, where he taught at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. They were extremely active in Greenville and Pitt County, the medical community and, in particular, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and school. She held numerous positions on the St. Peter’s parish council, liturgy committee, choir (as singer and organist) and numerous other ministries. She taught faith formation to hundreds of students over many years and read to young students at St. Peter’s Elementary School. In the 1980s, she began a unique program to raise money for St. Peter’s parish and elementary school needs by selling gift cards for local businesses and restaurants to parishioners. She managed that program until her death, and during those years, the program raised more than $300,000. She also ministered to home-bound and elderly parishioners until her death. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She remembered every birthday, every anniversary, every important event in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom loved their visits with Mom/Granny/GG. She was the Queen of Fun, and effortlessly wove life lessons into every interaction. In addition to visits, cards, calls and texts, she organized and funded twice-annual family gatherings that spanned from the N.C. coast and mountains to Alaska and the Caribbean. She also shared her gift of music with her family. Marlene was an accomplished pianist and organist, and many of her children and grandchildren became musicians as well. Her husband, Jim, died in 2005. Marlene is survived by five children, although she loved her children’s spouses so much that she claimed them as her own: Jim Jr. (Shelly, nee Porter) of Middleburg, FL; Joe (Elaine, nee Martschenko) of Greenville, NC; Mike (Susannah, nee Fleming) of Raleigh, NC; Mary Hughes Fischer (Michael Fischer) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Teresa Hughes Maley (Brian Maley) of Mason, OH; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Mary Cadiz (Bill) of Eustis, FL; Rita Flowers (Buddy) of Charlotte; and Kathryn Carver (Jack) of Boyertown, PA; her brother, Russ Bayne of Mount Holly, NC (Alice), died in 2008; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many, many dear friends around the country and world. For 88 years, she was a loving, nurturing, generous spirit, who always had a smile and a kind word for the people she encountered. She opened her heart, her wallet and her home to many people with diverse needs and she never asked, nor expected, to be repaid. Even as her own health declined, and her body grew tired and frail, she dedicated herself to humbly serving others. She lived as a beautiful embodiment of the servant leader. And she used every encounter, and every ounce of energy, as an opportunity to share love, faith and simple wisdom. The family would like to thank all the people who have provided friendship, assistance and direct support, not just during her period of declining health but over many years. Her church community, neighbors and others have been a tremendous source of strength and a blessing in her life. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Amedisys Hospice of Greenville for their sensitive and caring support. Marlene’s mantra was “feed the poor,” and, in lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to The St. Vincent De Paul Society ( St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., Greenville, NC, 27858), which provides food and emergency assistance to the many hungry, needy people in the region. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.