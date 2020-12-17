Ms. Marsha Davis Jones, 70, a loved and cherished mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2020, at home with her family. She is at peace and healed in her heavenly home. Marsha is the daughter of the late Patsy Brown Avent of Tarboro, NC and Hallet Ray Davis of Henderson, NC. She was the stepdaughter of the late James K. Avent. Born in Nash County, Marsha called Eastern North Carolina home most of her life. A strong and caring woman, Marsha worked as a lobbyist for the Autism Foundation of NC. Marsha was always leading the charge to raise both awareness and money for Autism. Longing to be closer to family and friends, upon retirement, she moved to Greenville, NC, where she continued working as the Leasing Manager for Eastbrook & Village Green Apartments. Marsha was a woman of faith. Year after year, Christmas Eve would find her at St. James United Methodist Church in Tarboro singing carols with Rev. Caswell Shaw at candlelight communion. Music was her passion. A gifted member of the Barbara Berry Singers, Marsha shared her incredible voice at many venues across Eastern NC. An accomplished musician, in addition to singing, she also played guitar and piano. In addition to her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by loving aunts, Mary Mac Brown Britt, Hannah Brown Goff, Eleanor Roosevelt Brown, Viola Ward; and her uncles William R. Brown, Joseph E. Brown, Jr., and The Honorable Frank R. Brown. She is survived by her son, Wyatt Fountain, and his wife, Rae Fountain of Winterville; grandchildren, Aaron, Anna, Grace, and Sarah; aunt, Carol Brown Coats of Rocky Mount; uncle, Phillip Brown of Tarboro; and many cousins and their children. Instead of a memorial service, Marsha requested that her memory be celebrated by spreading her ashes in the ocean. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church 211 E. St James St., Tarboro, NC 27886. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.