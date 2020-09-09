Marsha Jo Morris
GREENVILLE - Marsha Jo Morris, 65 a resident of Greenville, NC passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Ahoskie, NC on November 12,1954, she was the only child of the now deceased Joseph W. and Jean M. Morris.
Marsha was a graduate of Ahoskie High School and UNC-Chapel Hill and spent most of her working career as an Account Manager selling tv advertisements. Marsha loved the Tar Heels and Atlantic Beach.
She is survived by her significant other, of over 27 years, Pat Paul of Greenville, NC.
No services will be held at this time.You may share a memory by visiting www.josephpaulfdl.com.Joseph B. Paul, Jr. Funeral Director Licensee of Washington, NC is handling the arrangements for Miss Morris.