Marshayla Urrell Pasley
GREENVILLE - Ms. Marshayla Urrell Pasley, 20, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held thirty minutes prior to the service in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .
Due to COVID-19 the service for Ms. Marshayla Urrell Pasley, attendance by invitation only and masks are mandatory.