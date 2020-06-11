Martha Fowler

Martha Holtzclaw Fowler
GREENVILLE - Mary Martha Holtzclaw Fowler, 92 of Greenville (formerly of Canton) passed away peacefully June 9th at McGregor Downs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a brief period of declining health.
Graveside service will take place Friday at 10:30 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mary Martha was born on June 26, 1927 to L. Bryant and Frances Robinson Holtzclaw in Canton, NC. She graduated from Canton High School in 1946 and shortly afterwards married Grover C. (Dave) Fowler and moved to eastern North Carolina. A long-time employee of Pitt County Schools, she retired from Elmhurst Elementary School in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Dolores Furness and her brother L. Bryant Holtzclaw, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Denise and husband John Haughn; her sons David and wife Wanda; and Grover III (Skip) and wife Linda; her grandson Bryant Christopher Fowler; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com