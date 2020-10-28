Martha Hines

Martha Louise White Hines
WINTERVILLE - Martha Louise White Hines, 92, suffered a stroke and was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Friday, October 23, 2020. She was surrounded and serenaded by her family as they sang hymns that ushered her into her heavenly home.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in the Winterville Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Reverends Harold Jones, Ron Braxton, and Matthew Miller. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, using Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. The church's full COVID plan can be viewed at www.wintervillefwbc.co.
Louise was born August 31, 1928 in the Black Jack area of Pitt County to the late Rufus Louis and Lena Sutton White. She was a graduate of Chicod School and Business College in Raleigh. Following graduation, she returned to Chicod School where she worked as a secretary. It was here that she met a bus mechanic, Robert Pittman Hines, who became the love of her life. She and Pitt married on October 31, 1948 at the Black Jack FWB Church and made their home in Winterville. Louise and Pitt were blessed with 67 years of marriage before his death in 2016. She also worked for Guaranty Bank in Greenville. After the birth of her second child, Louise became a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child entered middle school. She then worked in the Learning Lab at W. H. Robinson and was the Guidance secretary at D. H. Conley High School until her retirement.
Upon her marriage, Louise joined the Winterville Free Will Baptist church. She sang in the choir and the Ladies Trio; was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School class and the Woman's Auxiliary, rocked more than one generation of babies in the nursery and served on the Bereavement Committee. Louise served as the Chair of the Building and Improvement Committee during the planning and building phases of the current WFWB Church.
As an avid quilter and seamstress, Louise helped design and stitch many quilts for the annual Harvest Festival fundraiser for the building fund and she made her daughter's wedding dress. She was well known as an excellent cook. Among the favorites were her pots of chicken and pastry, Coconut and Chocolate Cakes, Potato salad, chew bread, and homemade pickles. Louise will be remembered for her compassionate and giving spirit. She was a mighty prayer warrior who possessed a servant's heart.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers R. L. (Junior) White, Fred Mills and sister Olive McGowan.
Left to cherish her memory are a daughter Debby Hines Gray and husband Bruce of Ayden; sons, Robert P. (Bob) Hines, Jr. and wife Lunette of Wilmington and Erwin C. Hines and wife Angela Marie of Winterville; grandchildren, Leslie Gray Bunch of Greenville; Daniel Erwin Hines and wife Blair of Simpson; Elliot Moore Hines and fiance Hannah Singleton of Winterville; Robbie Bridges and wife Anne of San Antonio; Kimberly Bridges-Merenda and husband Ryan of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Seth, Sean, Audrey and Andrea Bunch; Ronnie Hines; EmMarie Nichols, Josiah, Levi and Grace Bridges; and Luna and Jude Merenda.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Winterville OFWB Church Building Fund, 489 Cooper St., Winterville, NC 28590.
