Martha Parker (McDavid) Wilson

Martha McDavid Wilson, 74, passed gently away on May 8, 2023 in Greensboro, NC, following a spirited battle with diabetes and other health issues. Friends and family are invited to a service celebrating her life on Monday, May 15, at 11AM at Farmville Funeral Home in Farmville, NC. A graveside service will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Harper and Jack McDavid of Farmville. She leaves behind a daughter, Prince Wilson Phillips of Greensboro; a son, Parker McDavid Wilson (Maleah) of Winterville, NC; sisters Prince McDavid Barnette (Mike) of Farmville and Melissa McDavid (Robert) of Winterville, NC; and grandchildren Makan McDavid Wilson, and Sarah and Bridget Phillips. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and their many accomplishments. Martha was a member of Eastern Pines Church of Christ in Greenville. Reverend DJ Maxey, from that church, will conduct Monday's service. A graduate of Farmville High School and UNC-Greensboro, Martha was crackerjack smart and endlessly creative. She worked as a graphic artist until her health forced her into early retirement, but nothing could dampen her talents or her joy of living. A gifted craftswoman, Martha was a longtime member of Pat O'Leary's creative writing class at PCC and a beloved member of the community that grew up around it. She wrote vivid fantasy and southern humor. She was the author of numerous poems and of Tidbits - A Taste of This, That and the Other, a collection of short stories and verse. Her award-winning poetry was like Martha herself - gentle, flowing, in tune with nature and people's hearts. Martha overcame any challenge life placed before her, and was quick to stand up for herself and others. She was a smooth talker and a smooth dancer, good at getting in trouble and even better at getting out. She loved a joke, and often laughed until she cried. She enjoyed ghost stories, haunted castles, online games, and her Gaelic roots. Martha's impish smile and crystal blue eyes lit up hearts and lives, and she will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider making a donation to PCC reflecting Martha's love of writing. Donations in her memory toward the support of other writers can be addressed to: Pitt Community College, Attention: Michelle Daniels, PO Drawer 7007, Greenville, NC 27835. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.