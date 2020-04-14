Martha Barrett Perkins
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Martha Barrett Perkins, 87, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Community Christian Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held from 2:00 -7:00pm on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel and on Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.