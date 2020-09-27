Martha "Lynn" (Robinson) Sargeant
LEHI, UT - Martha "Lynn" Sargeant, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 following a short yet courageous battle with cancer. Born in Newton, MA, she was a daughter of the late Loyal and Rita Robinson.
Lynn was a graduate of Minnetonka High School and attended college for cosmetology. She was a former resident of Kinston, NC where she was a member of the Women's Bowling League and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she was awarded the 1984 "Calendar Girl" distinction. Her love of music and dancing led her to the Shag Club upon her arrival in Greenville, NC where she resided for 25 years. She was also a member of the "Golden Girls" Women's Card Club
A true "fashionista", Lynn had a talent for turning shabby into chic. She was giving of herself and was known as "The Hostess with the Mostest" as she enjoyed entertaining at her home for her friends. She was very creative in interior design as well as gardening. Known as strong, independent, and determined, Lynn was always willing and eager to learn a new skill or try something fun and exciting.
Lynn enjoyed decorating and each holiday held its own decorations, cookies, cakes, and other sweet desserts she had beautifully prepared.
Traveling with friends and family was something Lynn truly enjoyed. She loved her visits with her grandsons in South Carolina and Texas. Those times spent together will be cherished memories for Cohen and Brandt Ellingson, and Robinson and Johnny Thomas Mendez.
In addition to her grandsons, Lynn is survived by her son, Paul Ellingson (wife, Kelly), and daughter, Kimberlyn Mendez (husband, Mark) and step- daughter Elizabeth Ellingson. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Cushman. Lynn was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Robinson and sister, Dale Brideau.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Camp Smiles, GS, 211 Prather Park Drive, Unit A, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
