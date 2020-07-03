Martha Ann Strong
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Martha Ann Strong, 98, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5 2:00pm - 4:00pm in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Martha Ann Strong will be by invitation only and mask are mandatory.