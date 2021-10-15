Martha Weaver Wheless passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Inpatient Hospice House in Greenville, NC, just 7 days shy of her 97th birthday. For weeks prior to and until the moment of her death, she was constantly surrounded by various members of her family that ranged from her children, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and the son of her twin sister. A private graveside service will be held for family. Martha attended Atlantic Christian College in Wilson. For a brief time, she worked in Washington, DC, for the Treasury Department. In February of 1952, she married her husband of 68 years, Tom V. Wheless. They lived in Spring Hope and Rocky Mount, NC, for several years during which time Martha worked with Planters National Bank in Wilson and Rocky Mount. Later they moved to Ayden, NC, where they made their home and Martha worked for many years as the office manager for Leo Venters Motors. During her spare time and in her retirement, she enjoyed playing golf, working in her yard (especially caring for her pansies), watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play with local school and recreational sports teams, watching (and wagering on) sporting events on television, dogs, and decorating her house for holidays going a bit overboard for Halloween. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and never missed a chance to spend time with them when possible. She was quick-witted and loved to laugh. She maintained an arsenal of stuffed animals and toys to be sure the youngest family members visiting in her home would be entertained. Though her sister, son and his wife, some of her grandchildren, and nieces and nephews lived in faraway cities and states, she was blessed that they called her often to keep her informed of what was going on with them. If you had not learned how to avoid it, you could be drawn into a conversation about politics or world events. She was always well-informed about these things and the weather. Martha was born on October 20, 1924, in Wilson County, NC, and was one of eleven children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom V. Wheless; her parents, John Thomas Weaver and wife, Minnie Raye Wells Weaver; a brother and sister that died at or soon after birth; her twin sister, Mary Weaver Hayes; brothers Fred Weaver, Thurman Weaver, Lonnie Weaver, Roger Weaver, Robert Weaver and Norris Weaver; and many special in-laws. Martha is survived by her children, Kathy Wheless Speight (and husband, Charlie), Wanda Wheless Hill (and husband, Reuben), and Thomas Keith Wheless (and wife, Jill); her grandchildren, Amie Warren Smith (and husband, Allen), Andrew Martin Speight (and wife, Shannon), Thomas Ryan Speight (and wife, Kristen), Tyler Wheless Warren (and wife, Stephanie), Cynthia Hill, Becky Jones (and husband, Jamie), and Jason Hill; her great-grandchildren, Savannah Briley Smith, Kalli Palomo, Ryder Smith, Daniel Speight, Abigail Speight, Charley Speight, Joshua Speight, Penelope Warren, Ayden Speight, Camden Jones, Sadie Miller, and Ruby Miller; her sister, Lettie Weaver Rice; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Wheless and Charles Ann Wheless; and many very special nieces and nephews. The family thanks Dr. Lara Surles for the more than excellent care she provided to our mother for so many years. She did her best to help Martha try to achieve her goal of outliving Betty White. The family also thanks Danielle Staton for the attentive care and comfort she provided to our father and mother during the last few years. Thanks as well to the staff at the Hospice House in Greenville, NC, that made our mother more comfortable in her last days than we thought possible. Martha was generous to a fault and was always doing something to help someone she perceived to be less fortunate. It would honor her if you would find one person in need and do something to help them.
