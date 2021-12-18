Martha West

Martha Love "Betty" West
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Martha Love "Betty" West, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be private.
Betty was born on October 28, 1928 in Durham, NC to Martha and John "Jack" Love. She was married to her longtime childhood friend and love, John James West, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2020. Together they had two children, John James "Trey" West, III and Stephen Love West. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an alumnus of Duke University, Louisburg College and a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
For more than 25 years, she worked as an art teacher in the Public School System. She loved to paint for special clients and friends and felt that her talent was a gift from God.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, John James "Trey" West in 2016.
She is survived by: Son, Stephen Love West and wife, Lindsay; Grandchildren, Emma, Olivia and Jack West, all of Greenville and John, Kaitlyn and Logan West; along with Daughter-in-law, Holley Hovey West, all of Durham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St, Greenville, NC 27858 or Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
