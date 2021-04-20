After living with the challenges of pancreatic cancer, Martin B. “Marty” Tschetter passed away at the Vidant Hospice House on April 16, 2021. Marty was born on February 16, 1970 in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Elaine R. Tschetter and Paul Tschetter. At the time of his illness Marty was the Local History Librarian at the Wayne County Public Library in Goldsboro, NC, a community he clearly came to call home. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Marty’s family moved to Greenville, NC, in 1973. He attended local schools, graduating from J.H. Rose High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University, where he nurtured his lifelong curiosity about history and how to tell stories of the past. He subsequently earned masters’ degrees in library studies and public history from North Carolina Central University and Appalachian State University. Marty’s love, passion, and contributions were focused on scouting and in preserving and sharing local history. Over his lifetime, Marty’s devotion to scouting is marked by numerous milestones. As he worked to complete his Eagle Scout badge, he also advanced in the National Order of the Arrow being awarded Vigil Honor and the Founder’s Award. His love of scouting led him to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico first as a camper and then many years on staff where he, with his friend Michael Edwards, developed a vision for creating a new Order of the Arrow program, which combined OA’s values with the mission of Philmont Scout Ranch. The new Order of the Arrow Trail Program, which Marty served as director in its first two years, marks its 25th anniversary this summer. For this, Marty was awarded the Distinguished Service Award at a NOAC meeting held at Indiana University. The program has been described as one of the Order’s most important contributions to scouting within the last 50 years. During this time, Marty’s interest in history found footing in the experiences he pursued during his graduate studies. At each stop he sought opportunities afforded him during his studies, including internships at the Baseball Hall of Fame (NCCU) and the Wilkes County Heritage Museum (ASU). He brought this experience and training to his position as Local History Librarian at the Wayne County Public Library. He was instrumental in promoting residents’ interest in local history with numerous public programs covering Wayne County’s agricultural, manufacturing, sports, and cultural history. He also encouraged residents’ interest during his frequent personal interaction with members of the community. He wanted everyone to be curious about and appreciate their own and the community’s history. Marty is survived by his father Paul D. Tschetter, Greenville, NC, brother Aaron, wife Emily, and nephew Rocco Tschetter of Raleigh, NC, aunt Lucille Williams of Charlottesville, VA, and uncle John Tschetter of Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be considered to the following: Marty Tschetter Local History Internship, Wayne County Public Library Foundation, Inc., 1001 E. Ash, Goldsboro, NC 27530; or to Philmont Staff Association, Marty Tschetter Scholarship, Philmont Scout Ranch, Attention: PSA, 17 Deer Run Road, Cimarron, NM 87714. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.