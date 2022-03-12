Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 64F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Martin L. Welch, 86 passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. A memorial mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Catholic Church with military honors. A resident of Winterville, NC for the past 19 years, he was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he served as head usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Martin was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating. He treasured time spent with his family and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Luanne Welch; daughters, La Rita Johnson and husband, Doug of Ayden, NC and Sandra Smith and husband, Greg of Wonder Lake, IL; and sons, Greg Welch of Memphis, TN, Kent Welch and wife, Candy of Wonder Lake, IL and Cory Welch and wife, Hazel of Lombard, IL; 10 grandchildren, Scott Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Karlie Starling & husband, Michael, Brandon Yocum, Kyle Yocum & wife, Alyssa, Marshall Welch, Dylan Welch, Jordan Welch & wife, Ruby, Alyx Martinez & husband, AJ and Chase Welch; and four great-grandchildren, Coraline, Brantley, Micah, and Mira. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic School, Endowment Fund, 2606 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com