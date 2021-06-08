Mr. Marty Ward, 59, died Saturday, May 29, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday from 11:30am – 12:30pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

