Marvin Adams

Marvin T. (Gene) Adams
GREENVILLE - Mr. Marvin T. (Gene) Adams, 76, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Adams was born April 5, 1944 in Beaufort County, NC. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and received his Masters' degrees from East Carolina University. He was a member of the North Carolina National Guard for 12 years and spent 9 years with Union Carbide. He was a well-loved and respected teacher, spending most of his teaching career with Greenville City and Pitt County Middle Schools. He was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Henry Adams and Marnitte Murray Adams.
He is survived by his: loving wife of 49 years, Jean Miller Adams; beloved children, Chad, Heather and Jason Adams; granddaughters, Virginia, Alissa and Jessie; great-granddaughters, Mariah and Mariana; sister-in-law, Karen Tyndall; brother-in-law, Lee Miller; nephew, Richard Tyndall; special friends, Terri and David Williams; and his rescued American Pit Bull Terrier, Molly, his constant companion for 11 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 2000 E. 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858 or Helping Paws c/o Animal Care East, 2404 Winter Village Dr., Winterville, NC 28590, established in memory of Gene Adams.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.