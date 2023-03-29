Marvin Earl Haddock

Marvin Earl Haddock, 79, of Winterville, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Marvin was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on February 1, 1944. Marvin was a retired 1SG serving 23 years in the United States Army during the Vietnam war receiving a Bronze Star. Marvin then went on to retire from Craven County Sheriff's Department after serving in the Civil Division. He is survived by his son Allan Haddock, grandchildren Landon, Lauren, Taylor and Logann, siblings Shirley Morris and her husband Tommy and Levy Haddock and his wife Michelle. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Donna Haddock, siblings Ricky Haddock, Patsy Lohman and Randy Haddock. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Mike Scott officiating. He will be laid to rest with his wife following the service with military honors at Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Marvin Haddock.

