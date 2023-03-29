...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Marvin Earl Haddock, 79, of Winterville, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Marvin was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on February 1, 1944. Marvin was a retired 1SG serving 23 years in the United States Army during the Vietnam war receiving a Bronze Star. Marvin then went on to retire from Craven County Sheriff's Department after serving in the Civil Division. He is survived by his son Allan Haddock, grandchildren Landon, Lauren, Taylor and Logann, siblings Shirley Morris and her husband Tommy and Levy Haddock and his wife Michelle. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Donna Haddock, siblings Ricky Haddock, Patsy Lohman and Randy Haddock. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Mike Scott officiating. He will be laid to rest with his wife following the service with military honors at Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Marvin Haddock.