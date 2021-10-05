Mr. Marvin L. (M. L.) Baker, Jr., 69, peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, at his home on Monday, October 4, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour. Mr. Baker, born in Wilson County on November 5, 1951 to the late Marvin L. and Eleanor Webb Baker, lived in the Macclesfield community prior to moving to Greenville in 1978. He owned and operated M. L. Baker Landscaping. M. L. enjoyed golf, boating and time spent at the beach. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially adored his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Holloway Baker; two daughters, Michelle Baker Davis and husband David of Knightdale and Stephanie Baker Stancill and husband Justin of Clayton; and three grandchildren, Caroline Ava Davis, Julia Kate Davis and Houston Wade Stancill. A special thank you to all of the wonderful caregivers from Community Hospice for their loving care. Flowers will be accepted. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 28105. ( https://stjude.org ). Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.