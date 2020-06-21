Marvin Snyder

Marvin E. Snyder
GREENVILLE - Mr. Marvin E. Snyder, Sr., 78, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 4 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Snyder, a native of Hillsdale, Michigan came to Pitt County in 1983. He was employed with R.J. Simpson Industries for 42 years, before retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Arthur Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was with the Men's Meeting Association and did three tours of missionary work in the Dominican Republic. He was also a part of the Neighbor Mission in the community, as well as Hope Lodge for 4 years.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Lewis Snyder; two sons, Marvin E. Snyder, Jr. and wife, Pat of Litchfield, MI and Mark Snyder and wife, Debbie of SC; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Murley Hurley of Benton, KY and Grace Guyo of Connecticut; and brother, Wilmar Snyder of Atlanta, Georgia.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Pitt County American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.