Mary Alice Copeland Molchan passed away at her home in Greenville, NC, on Monday, June 12, 2023. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, July 1, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 578 Vernon White Road, in Winterville, NC. Family will receive friends following the service there until 4 p.m. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Anthony Lee “Tony” Molchan; her parents, Jamie Edwin Copeland, Jr., and Alice Elizabeth Whitehead Copeland; her brother, Jamie Edwin Copeland, III; and her sister, Ernestine Copeland “Teeny” Anderson. She is survived by two sons, Anthony Peter Molchan (Adrian Molchan), of Atlanta, GA, and Jamie Michael Molchan, of the home; one daughter, Meredith Elizabeth Molchan (Adam Guillet), of Durham, NC; one grandson, Silas Walden Guillet, of Durham, NC; and three nephews and seven nieces. Mary Alice was born on February 7, 1945, at the hospital in Tarboro, NC. She had a happy childhood growing up on her parents’ farm in Martin County. In 1963, she graduated from Oak City High School. Mary Alice first met her husband Tony in late 1960, in Portsmouth, VA. The following year, they began dating and were married on September 19, 1964. After marrying, they lived in Scotland Neck, NC, until 1966, when Tony’s work required them to move to Greenville, NC, where she resided ever since. Mary Alice was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, having been taught the faith by her mother and maternal grandmother. She was baptized at the age of 18 in 1963. She was a member of the congregation in Scotland Neck while growing up, and after moving to Greenville, she was a member of three different congregations there over the course of fifty-seven years. She loved going to local meetings at the Kingdom Hall as well as larger assemblies and conventions held in other cities. She also enjoyed participating in the field ministry as long as her health allowed her to do so. Most of Mary Alice’s secular work was of a clerical/secretarial nature. In Scotland Neck, she worked for The Commonwealth newspaper, and after moving to Greenville, she was employed by Carolina Sales, Pitt County Schools, and Pitt Community College. Mary Alice truly was a “people person”. She dearly loved her own relatives as well as those she gained by marrying Tony. She was at her happiest when she was associating with family and friends, either in person or on the telephone. Two of Mary Alice’s favorite things were a good cup of hot coffee first thing in the morning and a Pepperidge Farm Bordeaux cookie as a bedtime snack. She also loved flowers and plants, and she enjoyed being outdoors in her yard, gardening away. Other interests included cooking, traveling, and going to movies and plays. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku, and her favorite board game was Scrabble. The role Mary Alice loved above all others was that of wife and mother. Whenever her husband or three children needed her, she put everything aside and was there to listen, support, encourage, and help. She truly was a devoted wife and mother and a very special woman. Arrangements made by Rouse Mortuary Service and Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences can be made to the family at rousemortuary.com.