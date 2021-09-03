Mary Alice King Bass, 72, died Tuesday August 31, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. Mary was born in Gates County and worked at Burroughs Wellcome and DSM for a number of years as a lab tech. Mary was currently attending Lighthouse Church of God and enjoyed cross stitching, spending time with her family and cooking. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Spurgeon King and Gladys Byrum King; her husband, Robert Wayne Bass. Surviving are her: son, Robert Wayne Bass, Jr. and wife, Peggy, of Greenville; daughters, Shannon McLawhorn and husband, Richard, of Winterville, Shawn Cannon and husband, Chris, of Ayden; grandchildren, Robbie Bass, Dylan Bass ,Macy McLawhorn, and Lindsay McLawhorn; brother-in-law, Carroll Bass and wife, Frances, of Edenton; special friends, Linda Harrelson, Yajaira Fernandez Ariza, Joseph Hathaway; several nieces and nephews; and her loving pets, Sammie and Holly. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 – 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.