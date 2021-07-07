Mary Ann Edwards Langley, 80, passed away at her home Sunday, July 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Will Haddock. Mrs. Langley, daughter of the late Tom and Lena Evans Edwards, was a native of the Hollywood community of Pitt County. She was employed as a bookkeeper with Brody’s Department Store for more than 20 years until she and her husband relocated to Fayetteville in 1982. In Fayetteville, she worked with her husband in Honeycutt Beauty Supply for a number of years and later began working as a legal secretary for Cooke and Ivarson Attorneys. In 2018 she was named Legal Professional of the year in Cumberland County. Mrs. Langley was a very passionate craft person. She was employed to teach basket making at Fayetteville Technical Community College for several years and during those years she opened Dreams Come True Basket Studio, which she operated for about five years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William “Jack” Langley, brothers, Herbert and Johnnie Edwards, and a grandson, William Randall Langley. She is survived by: sons, Patrick Langley and wife, Ava, of Jacksonville, FL and Brad Langley and wife, Stephanie, of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Gaby, Anson, and Will Langley and Thomas Bruno. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, P.O. Box 514, Greenville, NC 27835. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.