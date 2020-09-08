Mary Barber

Mary Taylor Barber
GREENVILLE - Mary Taylor Barber, 93, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 5. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Tuesday 2pm at the Greenville Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. A graveside service will follow the service at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Guests are requested to wear masks.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 40-plus years, Cecil E. Barber; her grandson, Allen Barber; and seven siblings.
She was raised in Black Jack and retired from NAACO. She attended the Grindle Creek Church of God and the Greenville Church of God and taught Sunday School for 38 years. She loved gardening, tending her flowers, and decorating for Christmas.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Murphy, Billy Barber and wife Debbie, Jeff Barber and wife Kathy, and Sheila French and husband David; grandchildren, Eric Murphy, Bryan French, Taylor Barber, Amanda Jo Bachtel, and Keith Bunting; her sister, Faye Francis and husband Roy; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr., Greenville, 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.