Mary Beals Fieldale, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A funeral mass will be conducted Saturday 2 pm at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mary was a native of New York City where she graduated from The Spence School in 1953. She earned an AB in Music from Radcliffe College in 1957, an MS in Foods and Technology from the University of Connecticut in 1960, and an AS in Medical Records Technology from Pitt Community College after retiring to Greenville in the early nineties. Following her graduation from UConn, she took a research position at the University of Arizona before working for over a decade as a dietician in a variety of rehabilitation facilities in Stamford, CT, followed by a stint with the City of Stamford Tax Assessor where she was responsible for all auto tax assessments. Mary was also a substitute organist who could comfortably step in at a moment’s notice at a variety of church denominations, and she served as her daughters’ Girl Scout Troop Leader from 1973-1979. Mary was passionate about three things in her life: personally rescuing dozens of unwanted cats and dogs, traveling to interesting places to learn how other people live, and playing the organ and piano as well as singing in the choir first at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church and then for over twenty years at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. While Mary met her husband Ed in Stamford, CT, they chose to live in Greenville because it was where they felt most at home after spending so much time visiting both daughters at ECU. Mary wished to thank Pitt Community College Nursing School for training nurses and nursing assistants, including her daughter, Alison, and granddaughters, Erica and Stephanie, all of whom cared for her in the weeks and months before her death. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alice Beals, and her husband, Ed. She is survived by her daughters Alison Poggi and husband, Paul, of Greenville, Joyce Parkey and her partner, Dan Trachtenberg, of Richmond, VA, grandchildren Erica Cayton and her husband, Tavner, Stephanie Ross and her husband, Jamaal, Alexandra Poggi and her partner, Ryan Bouldin, and great granddaughter Mackenzie Cayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saving Graces 4 Felines, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836, or a favorite rescue organization of your choice. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.