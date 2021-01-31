Mary Bell Peaden Moore, 88, died Thursday January 28, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 pm in the Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm at the church. Mrs. Moore, a longtime resident of Belvoir Community and a member of Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church. For 17 years she worked at Whites Stores and 5 years at Roses retiring in 1995. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse J. Peaden and second husband James H. Moore; a son, Jesse Harold Peaden; brothers, Ray Bell and Linwood Bell; two grandchildren, Tonya Lynn Hardee and Brian Hardee. She is survived by her: daughter, Linda Peaden Hardee and husband, Marlin, of Greenville; son, Timothy J. Peaden of Greenville, NC; brothers, Bobby Charles Bell of Old Ford, NC, Tommy Bell of Cape Carteret, NC, and Jimmy Bell of Washington, NC; sisters, Helen Jean Harris of Greenville, NC, Dorothy Marshall and Connie Sutton both of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Tina Smith and Daniel, Ashley Andrews and Scott, Daniel Peaden and April, Megan Peaden, Heather Cannon and Madison Peaden; great-grandchildren, Mary Beth Hardee, T.J. Hardee, Rayleigh Peaden, Michael Peaden, Braydon Andrews, Amy Smith and Owen Smith. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.