Mary Moore Braxton
BELL ARTHUR - Mary Moore Braxton, age 82, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral service was conducted Monday, November 1, at 2:00 P.M. at Arthur Christian Church by Rev. Carnie Hedgepeth. Interment followed in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Mrs. Braxton was a member of Arthur Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Skinner Braxton; daughter, Darlene "Jo" Andrews; and brothers, Roy Moore and Gene Moore.
She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Nichols and husband Lee of Greenville and Patricia Meyer and husband, Ken of Grimesland; sisters, Christine Wells of Wilson and Ruth Lovitt of Farmville; brothers, David Moore and George Moore, both of Farmville; three grandchildren, Scott Nichols and wife, Tanya, Lonnie Hemby and wife, Sarah, and Crystal Clark; eleven great grandchildren; and special pet, Tiny.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.